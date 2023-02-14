Watch an exclusive new trailer for the ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ documentary

A new trailer has been shared ahead of the upcoming UK release of the acclaimed documentary, Meet Me In The Bathroom. Watch it exclusively on NME above.

Finally hitting UK cinemas on March 10, Meet Me In The Bathroom is an immersive journey through the game-changing New York music scene of the early ’00s, following bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem.

Set against the backdrop of 9/11, the film tells the story of how a new generation of artists kick-started a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world – and is based upon rock journalist Lizzy Goodman’s celebrated 600-page oral history of the scene from 2017.

The film version of the book, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – who made LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – features interviews, live footage and never before seen archive footage from those who spearheaded the scene.

“What’s more important? A good sound or a good time?” Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs asks bandmate Nick Zinner in the clip. “Sounding good having a good time,” Zinner says in response.

The film will also feature The Strokes playing NYC venues Don Hills and Mercury Lounge in 2001, Paul Banks before Interpol, Moldy Peaches and TV On The Radio.

Back in 2017, Goodman spoke to NME about her initial decision to put her book together.

“I went to see what was supposed to be LCD Soundsystem’s final show at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2011 and The Strokes playing Madison Square Garden for the first time in the same week,” she said. “There was something about the tone and epic nature of both of those shows. These two bands who had been record keepers of this era were cast in a new light for me that night, they felt like big fancy grown-up rock n roll stars.”

She added: “Journalistically, it started to percolate that the period of time between 2001 and 2011 had a beginning, middle and end. It took another year to write a proposal and another five years to write the book – it was a delicate little seedling for quite a long time. I saw the story and therefore couldn’t shake the itch to tell it.”

Last year also saw The Moldy Peaches reunite for their first live show in over a decade during the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Meet Me In The Bathroom hits UK cinemas on March 10, 2023. Visit here for tickets and more information.