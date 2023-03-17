Watch Anderson .Paak play SXSW set as DJ Pee .Wee

Anderson .Paak played a DJ set as his alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, as part of a SXSW collaboration between Billboard and Doritos on Friday (March 17). Watch clips from the performance below.

“It feels good because I remember my first time doing SXSW,” he said at the start of his set, noting that he hadn’t been back to the fest in seven years. “It was a big goal of mine to play at the festival.”

The set continued with Paak playing the drums at one point, a saxophonist joining him on stage, and even the audience coming up to participate and dance.

Advertisement

He started spinning with his own track, Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’, but played an array of other songs including ‘SexyBack’ by Justin Timberlake, Nelly’s ‘Hot In Here’ and Missy Elliott’s ‘Work It’.

Anderson .Paak made a triumphant return to #SXSW last night performing a set as alter ego DJ Pee .Wee Watch moments from the set here pic.twitter.com/n5CLRP5QUZ — NME (@NME) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Paak will be involved in BTS member RM’s debut solo album ‘Indigo’ which is set for release next month. Other collaborators include Erykah Badu and Mahalia.

Last October, NxWorries, the collaborative project of Paak and Knxwledge, shared ‘Where I Go’, the duo’s first single since 2016.

‘Where I Go’ was first teased in 2020, when NxWorries debuted the track during a live performance at Double Happiness Festival. That performance marked somewhat of a comeback for the duo, whose releases had remained scarce since their debut album ‘Yes Lawd!’ in 2016.

The following year, NxWorries shared a remixed version of ‘Yes Lawd!’, before going on a hiatus to focus on individual projects.