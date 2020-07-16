Watch Angel Olsen and Hand Habits cover Tom Petty’s ‘Walls’

Angel Olsen has teamed up with Hand Habits to perform a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Walls.’

The cover took place during Olsen’s ‘Cosmic Stream 2’ livestream. It was broadcast from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina earlier this week (July 14).

Watch the cover below:

Advertisement

The cover of ‘Walls’ follows from Angel Olsen’s acoustic rendition of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’, which she recorded and shared on Instagram back in March.

Angel Olsen released her fourth studio album, ‘All Mirrors’ in October last year. The album was given a five-star review by NME, which said “this record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles”.

“Olsen seems to conclude that by loving yourself, you’ll make it through the pain in one piece.”

Earlier this year, Olsen said the second part of ‘All Mirrors’ will be released this year.

Advertisement

“The same songs of ‘All Mirrors’ will obviously be presented on the LP,” she said.

“I like to see it and understand it as the polarised version of what you have already heard.”

Following the album’s release, Olsen debuted two new tracks during her Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar livestream benefit concert.