Watch Angel Olsen cover Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’

Angel Olsen has covered Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’ in a new Instagram video – scroll down to watch it below.

The original version of the track featured on the band’s eighth and final studio album ‘Avalon’, which was released in 1982.

In the clip, Olsen plays the track on an acoustic guitar in her house, with the video sepia-tinged and crackling with static like an old film. “More than this,” she captioned the post. “Ever change your mind so bad ? Happy birthday to all you stay at homes @cabeumer.” Watch it below now.

Last year, the indie star released her latest album ‘All Mirrors’. In a five-star review, NME said: “Ultimately this record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles. Heartbreak comes and goes, and other people will always let you down.

“By looking in the mirror and gazing hard, with ‘All Mirrors’ Angel Olsen seems to conclude that by loving yourself, you’ll make it through the pain in one piece.”

Earlier this year, Olsen revealed that a second part of the album could be released later in 2020. According to the musician, the next instalment of the record will be more “intimate” and “will probably come out in the autumn”.

“The same songs of ‘All Mirrors’ will obviously be presented on the LP,” she said. “I like to see it and understand it as the polarised version of what you have already heard.”