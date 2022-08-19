Watch Angel Olsen perform ‘All The Good Times’ on ‘Fallon’

Angel Olsen has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform ‘All The Good Times’ – check out the moment below.

Olsen appeared on the show on Wednesday (August 17) to perform the track from her new album ‘Big Time’. She appeared with her touring band, ‘The Big Time Band’ on the show.

The performance came during the singer’s ‘Wild Hearts Tour’, which is currently running through North America and sees her sharing a stage with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker.

See the full list of remaining dates here, and watch the Fallon performance below.

Back in June, Olsen shared a cover of Lucinda Williams‘ ‘Greenville’.

The St. Louis singer-songwriter, who released her sixth studio LP, ‘Big Time’, the same month, said that before penning the album she found “a new obsession and love” for Williams’ music.

“There is no one like her out there,” Olsen said of the country folk singer. “It’s clear to me that her songs come from a very real place, and that’s the only kind of writing I like.”

‘Greenville’ was first released in 1998 as part of Williams’ fifth album ‘Car Wheels On A Gravel Road’.

Speaking about her cover of the track, Olsen said: “I recorded my version of ‘Greenville’ in Los Angeles earlier this month with Kyle Thomas of King Tuff. We’ve known each other for a while, but never recorded music together. Kyle made this so fun to record and we had a great time goofing around.

“Meg Duffy also sang with me on this track. Meg showed me this song for the first time years ago and was the first one to introduce me to Lucinda’s music. It was very meaningful to have them on the track with me.”

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Big Time’ in October. You can see her upcoming tour dates below, and find remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin