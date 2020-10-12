Watch Angel Olsen perform new 11-minute track, ‘Time Bandits’

Angel Olsen has premiered a new track, ‘Time Bandits’, on her social media. The previously-unheard song comes a month and a half after the arrival of her LP ‘Whole New Mess’.

Watch Olsen perform ‘Time Bandits’ below:

“I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business,” Olsen said on Instagram. ‘Time Bandits’ is not available on streaming services.

Olsen released ‘Whole New Mess’ in August, which included many stripped-back renditions of tracks from her preceding album, ‘All Mirrors’. NME gave ‘Whole New Mess’ four stars upon its release.

“Her first proper solo release since her 2012 debut ‘Half Way Home’ – with no backing band nor swish production – ‘Whole New Mess’ is the undiluted sound of Olsen not just baring her soul, but taking those first steps in figuring out how to feel better,” the review read.

Following the arrival of ‘Whole New Mess’, Olsen officially released a cover of the Bobby Vinton classic ‘Mr. Lonely’ for the soundtrack of film Kajillonaire. She has also performed covers of the 1930s song ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ and George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ on social media.