Watch Angel Olsen perform new 11-minute track, ‘Time Bandits’

Angel Olsen has premiered a new track, ‘Time Bandits’, on her social media. The previously-unheard song comes a month and a half after the arrival of her LP ‘Whole New Mess’.
Watch Olsen perform ‘Time Bandits’ below:
I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business. The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising But then I surrender no longer in hiding I’m having a hard time not falling in love with The heart of a moment the heart of a moment Be here if you’re bein’ the people are seeing Listen if you’re hearing The truth needs no saying It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing The love that you’re holding the dreams that you carry The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found The love that we wanted the future we need We can’t do it alone, we have to believe In each other in each other be as thick as thieves But thieves like time bandits with hearts on our sleeves Who fly up from the past and present what is key To surviving the future and reversing the spell That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell I want you I want you I need you right now I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found I want you I need you I need you right now
“I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business,” Olsen said on Instagram. ‘Time Bandits’ is not available on streaming services.
Olsen released ‘Whole New Mess’ in August, which included many stripped-back renditions of tracks from her preceding album, ‘All Mirrors’. NME gave ‘Whole New Mess’ four stars upon its release.
“Her first proper solo release since her 2012 debut ‘Half Way Home’ – with no backing band nor swish production – ‘Whole New Mess’ is the undiluted sound of Olsen not just baring her soul, but taking those first steps in figuring out how to feel better,” the review read.
Following the arrival of ‘Whole New Mess’, Olsen officially released a cover of the Bobby Vinton classic ‘Mr. Lonely’ for the soundtrack of film Kajillonaire. She has also performed covers of the 1930s song ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ and George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ on social media.