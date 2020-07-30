Watch Angel Olsen’s chilling performance of ‘Whole New Mess’ on ‘Fallon’

Angel Olsen stopped by The Tonight Show this week to perform the title track from her upcoming new album ‘Whole New Mess’.

The North Carolina singer-songwriter, whose last album ‘All Mirrors’ arrived last year, signalled her return last week by posting a brief snippet of new music.

On Tuesday (July 28), she followed it up by sharing the title track of her new album, complete with video directed by Ashley Connor, who has worked with Olsen on a number of projects.

On the evening of the same day, she gave a chilling virtual performance of ‘Whole New Mess’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – you can watch it below.

Containing 11 tracks and arriving on August 28 via Jagjaguwar, Olsen’s new album ‘Whole New Mess’ will contain nine songs familiar to fans of ‘All Mirrors’, presented in their “skeletal form” and with altered titles.

Rather than being a demo version of Olsen’s previous full-length, the upcoming project has been described as “its own record with its own immovable mood.”

“I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that – I’d lost friendships, too. When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships,” Olsen explained.

“I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.”

See the full ‘Whole New Mess’ tracklist below:

1. ‘Whole New Mess’

2. ‘Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)’

3. ‘(New Love) Cassette’

4. ‘(We Are All Mirrors)’

5. ‘(Summer Song)’

6. ‘Waving, Smiling’

7. ‘Tonight (Without You)’

8. ‘Lark Song’

9. ‘Impasse (Workin’ For The Name) ‘

10. ‘Chance (Forever Love)’

11. ‘What It Is (What It Is)’

Earlier this month, Olsen teamed up with Hand Habits to perform a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Walls.’

The cover took place during Olsen’s ‘Cosmic Stream 2’ livestream. It was broadcast from the Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina on July 14.