Watch Angels & Airwaves dance up a storm on the Vegas strip in ‘Losing My Mind’

Angels & Airwaves have shared an energetic new single titled ‘Losing My Mind’, alongside a music video that calls back to Blink-182’s iconic clip for ‘First Date’.

The track’s bubbly, dancefloor-ready sound is filled with politically charged themes, with frontman Tom DeLonge saying in a press release that he was inspired to write it after ruminating on America’s current sociopolitical climate.

“I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen,” he said. “Like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time? You know, just normal made up shit that would never happen.”

The music video for ‘Losing My Mind’ was directed by DeLonge himself, starring his embarrassment-prone alter-ego, Disco – the brother of Boomer, who first appeared in the clip for Blink-182’s 2001 single ‘First Date’ – in his desperate pursuit to become famous on ‘Tic Tac’.

The video co-stars Rampage, best for known for his viral dance videos on TikTok, as he and Disco embark on a late-night adventure through the Las Vegas strip.

Take a look at the video for ‘Losing My Mind’ – as well as an edgier ‘Tom’s Cut’ version – below:

‘Losing My Mind’ comes as the third single to be released from Angels & Airwaves’ forthcoming sixth album, ‘LIFEFORMS’, following ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Restless Souls’. The band announced the LP – due for release on September 24 via Rise Records – by launching a renewable hydrogen capsule into space to play the world’s first premiere of the entire album.

Though the three tracks released from ‘LIFEFORMS thus far feature heavy use of electronics, DeLonge told NME earlier this month that Angels & Airwaves would “go more raw and punk, with more guitars” on the record.

“Computers have made everything so easy, which is fun when you’re dancing with your friends at a bar,” he said, “But sometimes you want something to hit you the way punk bands hit us when we were younger.”

Following the new album’s release, Angels & Airwaves are set to kick off a 27-date North American headline tour, starting and ending in California between the last week of September and the first week of November. They’ll follow the run with 12 shows split between the UK, France and Germany in March of 2022. Tickets available via the band’s website.

DeLonge has also kept himself busy in recent times by working on his debut feature film, Monsters Of California, due for release later in 2021. Speaking to NME, he cited the work of John Hughes as inspiration, also describing it as what would happen “if Spielberg went back and made an R-rated indie paranormal film.”

More recently, DeLonge referred to his ex Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus as a “real life superhero” in an update on the latter’s condition following a cancer diagnosis, which was revealed last month.