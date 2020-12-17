Watch Animal Collective remotely perform ‘Rain In Cups’ together

Animal Collective have shared a new live video of their song ‘Rain In Cups’, taken from the band’s latest EP ‘Bridge To Quiet’.

The remotely filmed, split-screen performance sees each member – Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin – playing the sprawling, eight-minute song from their respective homes.

Watch Animal Collective perform ‘Rain In Cups’ below:

‘Rain In Cups’ opens the four-track ‘Bridge To Quiet’, which arrived digitally back in July of this year. The new live video comes alongside news that the EP will be released on vinyl for the first time early next year via Domino – head here for more details on that.

Back in October, the band revealed they’d been at work on new material, telling fans via social media that they were “deep in the process of recording some new songs”. The experimental outfit’s last studio album was 2016’s ‘Painting With’.

In a review of ‘Painting With’ upon the album’s release, NME said it saw Animal Collective “reconnect with their pop smarts and come up with a concise and warm album”.

“Overall, ‘Painting With’ is a dizzying, lurid treat, almost too much to take in, craving its natural habitat. And it’ll really come alive out in the wild.”