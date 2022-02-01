Watch Anitta rock out during ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Anitta delivered a live performance of her recent single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on US TV last night – check out the video below.

The Brazilian singer appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (January 31) ahead of releasing her fifth studio album, ‘Girl From Rio’, which will follow 2019’s ‘Kisses’. A release date for the record is not yet known.

Performing with her live band, Anitta treated viewers to an electrifying rendition of ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ as dramatic visuals played out behind her.

Speaking in an interview ahead of taking to the stage, Anitta told Fallon that the track was inspired by “the rock vibe” she was a fan of as a teenager. “I loved Panic! At The Disco so that was my reference for this song,” she explained.

“People used to think, ‘Oh, she shakes her ass, so she’s dumb’. And I wanted to show a different side – like, ‘Yeah, I shake my ass, but I can be smart. I can do other rhythms. I can sing rock’.”

Elsewhere, Anitta also recalled the experience of starting to sing in English around a year ago.

“When I got really big in [Brazil] I was like… I wanna do something challenging,” she told Fallon. “And somebody told me that, for Brazilians, it was impossible to break out of Brazil – to cross over. And, whenever I hear the word ‘impossible’, I wanna go for it.”

You can watch the interview in full below.

Meanwhile, Anitta is set to perform at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California this April. This year’s event will be headlined by Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Anitta had signed a new worldwide publishing agreement with Sony Music.

“I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family,” the singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!”