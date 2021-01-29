Watch Anitta head to the slopes in video for new single ‘Loco’

Anitta has shared a raunchy new video for her first single of 2021, ‘Loco’ – you can view it below.

The clip, sees the Brazilian pop star wearing bikinis and big coats as she goes down a ski slope and is likely to feature on her upcoming fifth studio album ‘Girl from Rio’.

It follows her recent collaboration with Cardi B and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers on the track ‘Me Gusta’.

Speaking to NME as part of the ‘In Conversation’ series, Anitta recently said that it was “a very big surprise” that Cardi guested on the song and that it was her manager who secured the feature.

“My manager did it completely by surprise, I didn’t know about anything — not even the possibility [of the Cardi collaboration],” she recalled. “He called me by Zoom and said: ‘Oh, let’s approve the mix of the song.’ He played it for me and I was listening, and then [Cardi’s] voice dropped. And I was like: ‘Aaaagh, what?!’ It was amazing!”

Meanwhile, Belle & Sebastian‘s Stuart Murdoch recently told NME that the “door’s open” for a collaboration with Anitta.

“If we could do something with Anitta, we will. Now we’ve got our studio going, it’s nice to feel we can accommodate other singers and voices,” he said.

He added: “People maybe wouldn’t think of Belle and Sebastian being this production team or backing band for modern singers, but maybe it’s something we just need to do once and well and then people will realise we can still write a tune.”