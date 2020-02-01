News Music News

Watch Anna Calvi and Wild Beasts’ Hayden Thorpe cover Calvi’s David Byrne collaboration ‘Strange Weather’ at tiny London show

The pair linked up at the Brixton Windmill last night for an Independent Venue Week gig.

Will Richards
Anna Calvi
Anna Calvi and Hayden Thorpe linked up at a tiny Brixton gig. Credit: Getty Images

Former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe joined Anna Calvi on stage in London last night (January 31) to perform a version of Calvi’s David Byrne collaboration ‘Strange Weather’ – watch footage of the performance below.

Calvi was playing a gig at The Windmill in Brixton as part of the ongoing Independent Venue Week celebrations.

During the show, Thorpe joined Calvi on stage to take up David Byrne’s part in Calvi’s 2014 track ‘Strange Weather’, a collaboration with the Talking Heads frontman. Watch footage of the performance below.

Independent Venue Week shows have been happening across the country this week, with the likes of Nadine Shah, Self Esteem, Gruff Rhys and more all playing intimate shows.

Calvi is the ambassador for 2020’s Independent Venue Week. Last month, she called on greater protection for independent music venues, saying they were “instrumental for me to becoming the artist I am now”.


Last night’s gig followed Calvi’s recent announcement of new album ‘Hunted’, a collaborative reimagining of her 2018 album ‘Hunter’.

To announce the project, Calvi shared a new version of single ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’, featuring Courtney Barnett. Collaborations with Julia HolterCharlotte Gainsbourg and IDLES’ Joe Talbot will also feature on the record.

Thorpe, meanwhile, released his first post-Wild Beasts solo material back in May in the form of debut solo album ‘Diviner’.

An NME review of the album called it “a collection of muted, lovelorn piano ballads that twists and reshapes the form into fascinating new spheres.”

