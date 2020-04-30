Watch Arca become a cybernetic goddess in the video for ‘Nonbinary’

Arca has shared the video for her new single ‘Nonbinary’, which sees her transform into a cybernetic goddess.

The track is the first to appear on the musician and producer’s – whose real name is Alejandra Ghersi – upcoming album ‘KiCk i’.

The Frederik Hayman-directed video takes inspiration from Italian artist Sandro Botticelli and his 1480s painting Birth Of Venus, reimagining it for the modern age. The lyrics for the track scroll along the bottom of the screen as Arca first is presided over on an operating table by robots and later stands tall in an oyster shell.

“I can be friendly or I can be fake/I can be real or I can lick a taste,” Arca sings. “I could be sexy/Or I could be sad, act bad.” She ends the track with the line: “What a treat it is to be non-binary, ma cherie… bitch.” Watch the video below now.

Earlier this year, Arca returned with a 62-minute song ‘@@@@@’. Speaking of the track at the time, its creator said: “‘@@@@@‘ is a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI.”

‘KiCk i’ is expected to feature collaborations with Rosalía and Björk, and follows 2017’s ‘Arca’. It will mark her fourth studio album.

In a four-star review of her second, 2015’s Mutant’, NME said: “As disarmingly brilliant ‘Mutant’ can be at times, it’s still deliberately obscure. If Arca can start taking as much from Björk and Kanye as they’ve taken from her, she might be able to start really blowing minds.”