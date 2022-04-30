Watch Arcade Fire play their first UK show in four years at London’s KOKO

Arcade Fire returned to London last night (April 29) with a special show at the newly opened KOKO – watch the performance and see the setlist below.

The Canadian band made their first UK live appearance since 2018 at the Camden Town venue, which had been closed for three years for a £70million restoration and redevelopment.

Fans who didn’t manage to secure a ticket to the intimate gig were able to live-stream it via the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch. Now, the platform has shared a replay of the concert that can be watched on-demand.

Arcade Fire kicked off their 20-song set by playing the as-yet-unreleased ‘Age Of Anxiety I’, which will appear on their upcoming sixth studio album, ‘WE’.

“Hi London, we really fucking missed you a lot,” frontman Win Butler told the audience at the start of the show.

Butler and co. also treated the crowd to new tracks ‘Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’, ‘The Lightning I, II’ and their latest single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’.

As part of their second encore – which was not broadcast as part of the stream – Arcade Fire debuted ‘End Of The Empire I-III’ and ‘End Of The Empire IV (Sagittarius A*)’ from their new album.

Elsewhere, they dusted off fan favourites such as ‘The Suburbs’, ‘Ready To Start’, ‘Reflektor’, ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ and ‘Wake Up’, the closing song of the first encore. You can watch the performance in full above.

Arcade Fire played:

‘Age Of Anxiety I’

‘Ready To Start’

‘The Suburbs’

‘The Suburbs (Continued)’

‘Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)’

‘Generation A’

‘My Body Is A Cage’

‘Afterlife’

‘Reflektor’

‘Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’

‘Creature Comfort’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Everything Now’

Encore:

‘The Lightning I’

‘The Lightning II’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

‘Wake Up’

Encore 2:

‘End Of The Empire I-III’ (live debut)

‘End Of The Empire IV’ (Sagittarius A*) (live debut)

‘WE’ is due for release next Friday (May 6) via Columbia Records. It was produced by long-term Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich along with the band’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.

Arcade Fire recently spoke about Peter Gabriel and Father John Misty’s contributions to the record, which they explained was made during “a very uncertain but beautiful time”.