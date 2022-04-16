Watch Arcade Fire play secret set at Coachella 2022

As announced earlier this week, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of Coachella 2022 yesterday (April 15) – see photos, footage, setlist and more below.

Frontman Win Butler teased the band’s appearance on Thursday (April 14) on Twitter, noting that he was spending his birthday at the California event. “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry,” he wrote, posting a picture of himself throwing up the peace sign in what could be the backstage area of the festival.

Yesterday, the band performed in the Mojave Tent at the California festival, which was headlined by Harry Styles.

Advertisement

During the set, the band performed tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month. Over the last few months, they’ve made their live comebacks with gigs in New York, New Orleans and more.

The hour-long set saw the band open with recent comeback single ‘The Lightning I, II’ before playing hits from their five studio albums to date including ‘Wake Up’, ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ and ‘Everything Now’.

Watch footage of Arcade Fire’s secret Coachella set, see photos and check out the full setlist below.

Thanks for Everything @arcadefire Tune in to their set now at https://t.co/369m1pEHng pic.twitter.com/OJM2cExHsf — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2022

Win Butler of Arcade Fire goes crowd-surfing at Coachella pic.twitter.com/cdLwS21iY0 — Rock The View 📸 (@rocktheview) April 16, 2022

Okay so @arcadefire just killed their #coachella set and now we’re all cryin in the club pic.twitter.com/Vz8RMpsdmL — Maura Currie (is at Coachella Weekend 1 ✨🌵) (@maurafcurrie) April 16, 2022

Advertisement

Cannot understate how incredible #arcadefire were today. Here is the lovely Régine Chassagne in all her glory. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/LhPmvWqT0S — Domenico Salvaggio (@DomSalvaggio) April 16, 2022

Arcade Fire played:

‘The Lightning I’

‘The Lightning II’

‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Ready to Start’

‘The Suburbs’

‘My Body Is A Cage’

‘Afterlife’

‘Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Everything Now’

‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

‘Wake Up’

Aside from Styles, other headliners this weekend include Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run The Jewels.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire teased the next single, from their forthcoming sixth album ‘WE’, called ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’.