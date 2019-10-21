Watch Arcade Fire team up with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for reworking of Mardi Gras classic ‘Iko Iko’

Canadian band recently marked the 15th anniversary of their debut album 'Funeral'

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have teamed up with a host of musicians in a new video for a re-working of the Mardi Gras classic ‘Iko Iko’.

The pair joined the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Haitian roots revivalists Lakou Mizik and Mardi Gras Indian band, 79rs Gang, to celebrate in the streets of New Orleans and Haiti for the re-interpretation entitled ‘Iko Kreyòl’.

The video, which you can watch below, captures scenes from the second Krewe du Kanaval festivities, a New Orleans Mardi Gras bash that celebrates the links between New Orleans and Haiti. It also features scenes filmed in Port-au-Prince in Haiti.

The song will appear on Mizik’s upcoming album, HaitiaNola, on October 25 via Cumbancha Records.

‘Ike Kreyòl’ was first released in February, featuring both a regular version and a remix from Butler under his DJ Windows 98 moniker.

The idea for Krewe du Kanaval came about in 2015 after Butler and Chassagne visited Haiti with members of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

They decided to form a Mardi Gras krewe to not only host their own annual Carnival parade, but also serve various unmet social and cultural needs in New Orleans and Haiti.

Next year’s Krewe du Kanaval festival will take place February 15 in New Orleans.

Last month, Arcade Fire shared a newly-restored version of the iconic video for ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ to mark the 15th anniversary of their seminal debut album ‘Funeral’.

This year also saw Arcade Fire share their rendition of ‘Baby Mine’ from the soundtrack to Dumbo.