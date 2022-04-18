Watch Arcade Fire’s full performance of new song ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ at Coachella 2022

Professionally-shot footage has been shared of Arcade Fire debuting new song ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ at Coachella 2022 – check it out below.

The band played a secret set at the Californian festival on Friday (April 15) ahead of the release of new album ‘WE’, which is due out next month. Over the last few weeks they’ve made their live comebacks with gigs in New York, New Orleans and elsewhere.

The hour-long set saw the band open with recent single ‘The Lightning I, II’ before playing hits from their five studio albums to date including ‘Wake Up’, ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ and ‘Everything Now’.

Advertisement

Before playing their new song, ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’, which was teased last week, frontman Win Butler dedicated the track to his son. After beginning the first verse with the lyrics, “Look out kid, trust your heart,” Butler stopped, took a moment to wipe his eyes and stood back from the microphone. He then told the crowd, “it’s been a hard fucking year,” before starting from the beginning again.

Watch footage of the performance via Coachella’s YouTube channel below.

Elsewhere, less than a minute into the set, Butler stopped the set after seeing a fan in the front of the pit who needed help. Butler then called for a medic, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Later, the band again acknowledged the difficult past two years of the pandemic, this time with Butler saying: “We’re in a time of incredible change, but you can’t have it bring you fucking down.”

The frontman also talked about the band’s history with the desert festival, sharing that Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett personally invited them to the event this year, before talking about the band’s first time playing the festival.

Advertisement

“The first time we played here was in 2005 when we were children,” Butler said, adding that they were “not children anymore”.

Across the weekend at Coachella, Harry Styles headlined the first night (April 15) and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’, while Saturday’s proceedings were headlined by Billie Eilish, who was joined onstage by Damon Albarn for a two-song cameo.

Last night (April 17), weekend one of the festival was closed out by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, with tracks from Abel Tesfaye’s new album ‘Dawn FM’ given their live debuts during the set. The pair had replaced Kanye West as headliners just a few weeks ago.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2022.