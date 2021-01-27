Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne perform ‘Afterlife’ on climate change live-stream

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne performed the band’s track ‘Afterlife’ on a special live-stream tonight (January 27).

The husband and wife duo offered up a karaoke-style take on the ‘Reflektor’ single during the climate change event Make Earth Cool Again, which is also set to include an appearance from Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas.

“We’re a Canadian band and our next door neighbour is not just the United States, it’s also the Arctic,” Butler said to introduce the track (via Stereogum). “It’s really being affected by climate change, and I know everyone knows that, but I think we can make a difference if we work right now.”

Advertisement

A clip of Butler and Chassagne’s performance was subsequently shared by the Arcade Fire Tube Twitter account. You can watch the video below, and tune-in to Make Earth Cool Again live here.

Over the summer, the Arcade Fire pair took part in a charity live-stream in aid of Salesforce’s Leading Through Change video series. They played a stripped-back three-song set comprised of ‘The Suburbs’, ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’ and ‘Haiti’.

Win Butler revealed last October that he had written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums while in coronavirus-enforced quarantine, and said the group would return to Texas to record the new material “during the election”.

“This time around we’ve been in lockdown, [we] have a studio, have every keyboard, drum machine, piano – everything I could want – and fucking time,” he explained. “The one piece that’s been missing [on previous albums] is the time, and now the time is there.

Advertisement

“In a way, it feels like a more extreme version of what we would’ve done anyway.”

Arcade Fire’s fifth album ‘Everything Now’ was released back in 2017. Last November, the band performed a one-off new song called ‘Generation A’ on Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Special.