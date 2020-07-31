Watch Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne play three songs on new livestream

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne took part in a new charity livestream gig this week – watch them play three tracks below.

The stream came in aid of Salesforce’s Leading Through Change video series, and also saw Chassagne discussing her own foundation, KANPE, which helps vulnerable communities in Haiti.

The pair played a three-song set, including two tracks from 2010’s ‘The Suburbs’, which turns ten years old this weekend.

Watch Win and Régine play ‘The Suburbs’, ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’ and ‘Haiti’ from debut album ‘Funeral’, as well as Régine’s chat about the foundation, below.

Arcade Fire last released an album with 2017’s ‘Everything Now’, which NME called an “emphatic return” to the “lofty standards” of their early work.

Earlier this month, Butler shared a snippet of a new Arcade Fire song along with a “message of unity”. It follows Butler sharing a number of snippets of new music from the Canadian band back in April.

The band’s Will Butler, meanwhile, recently gave an update on the band’s upcoming sixth album.

Speaking to NME about his new solo album ‘Generations’, Butler said the coronavirus crisis has created “insurmountable” problems with regards to the band getting together to record a new album.

“Arcade Fire was recording,” he revealed. “Well, we were recording… But now our drummer is in Australia, two of us are in Canada, and the rest are in America. Australia are having a crazy outbreak, the border to Canada is sealed right now… like, Jesus Christ.

“It takes more logistics to get together. It always took a certain amount of logistics, but right now it’s insurmountable.”