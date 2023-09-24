Watch Arctic Monkeys debut ‘The Car’ track ‘Hello You’ live

Arctic Monkeys performed ‘Hello You’ for the first time last night (September 23) at a show in Vancouver.

The Sheffield band showcased the song from their recent album ‘The Car’ during the encore at the Pacific Coliseum.

Performing the track initially with his guitar, frontman Alex Turner then got behind the piano midway through the song. You can view footage below.

Throughout their set, alongside hits from their back catalogue, the band also performed a host of other tracks from their recent album including ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, ‘Perfect Sense’, ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ and ‘Body Paint’.

They wrapped up the show with ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and ‘R U Mine?’.

The band will continue their tour of the US with Fontaines D.C. at Moda Center in Portland tonight (September 24) before they wrap up their jaunt at the Kia Forum in LA on September 30 and October 1. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

The band will then end the world tour for ‘The Car’ in Ireland next month. Any remaining tickets for those shows can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, John Cooper Clarke recently opened Arctic Monkeys’ gig in New York with a special performance of ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘AM’.

At the second of two shows from the band at the venue in Queens, Clarke came on stage before the band’s performance to share a rendition of the iconic poem, covered by the band as the last track of their lauded 2013 album.