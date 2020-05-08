Watch Arctic Monkeys’ landmark Finsbury Park 2014 show live tonight

Arctic Monkeys are livestreaming one of their landmark Finsbury Park 2014 shows tonight (May 8).

The Sheffield four-piece performed two gigs at the London venue on May 23 and 24 that year and from 8pm BST, Radio X will be streaming one of the shows through a watch party on Facebook. It will also go out live on the radio station here.

Both shows saw the band perform famous hits from their 2013 album ‘AM’ including ‘Arabella’, ‘R U Mine?’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ alongside their classic hit singles.

NME described the band’s opening show as “triumphant” and added: “It seems inconceivable that Arctic Moneys could ever start a live show with anything besides ‘Do I Wanna Know’ in the future and hearing fans try to match the Bee Gees-style backing vocals on ‘One For The Road’ is quite an experience. Elsewhere the heavy riffs of ‘Arabella’ and lilting waltz of ‘Number One Party Anthem’ showed the two sides of the band’s energy off perfectly.”

Meanwhile, drummer Matt Helders recently admitted that the band are often reluctant to play their older material because it feels like “doing karaoke”.

“Some of it feels fine to still play, some of it feels like we’re doing karaoke of our own songs,” Helders said of their older material from albums including 2006 debut ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.’ “[It] Feel like a caricature. It doesn’t feel as genuine playing it anymore, I’d rather they just have the memory of a version where we really meant it, rather than we’ll do this for you.”

The band were rumoured to be planning a string of huge shows in Sheffield next year. Promoters SJM gave notice of a licence application for three shows between June 4-6 2021 in the city’s Hillsborough Park – with details of the event being posted on the park gates.