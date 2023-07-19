Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders join The Hives on stage

The Hives brought out Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders to join them on stage during their recent show in Athens. Check out footage below.

While performing at Release Athens at Plateia Nerou in the Greek capital on Tuesday (July 18), the Swedish indie icons invited the drummer on stage to perform upcoming new album track ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’.

“We got another of the world’s best drummers coming in, coming in hot!” said The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist as he introduced the drummer to the stage. “From the Arctic Monkeys, Mr. Matt. We will perform a very special rendition of our latest single, ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’.”

We had the pleasure and privilege of being joined on the drums today by great friend and associate Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop. Chris Dangerous and Matt Helders. Unbelievable firepower. Tomorrow we will re-rock the rest of Athens. @ArcticMonkeys pic.twitter.com/6emgIXH20z — The Hives (@TheHives) July 18, 2023

Advertisement

The Hives have been serving as openers for the Sheffield band during their European leg of tour. Helders previously shared his excitement on having the band open for them before they hit the road.

Speaking to NME, he said: “The Hives were definitely one of the bands that we were all listening to when we first started our band. We’ve played a few shows around the world with them before, and they are always so much fun to watch. It’s always such a good feeling when you’re excited to see the band that’s on before you.”

Almqvist responded to comments from Helders, as well as hailing them as “the only good really popular band“.

“They told us that the first week or month that they started the band, they saw The Hives and The Strokes and that was the thing that really started it off for them,” the frontman told NME.

“We toured with them in South America about 10 years ago and had a great time, so I’m really happy they wanted us back. It’s a really great tour to be on; it’s really fun. I think Arctic Monkeys are fucking amazing. They’re the only good really popular band – and that’s not easy to do.”

Advertisement

In other news, The Hives recently discussed the indie sleaze era, and how it was immortalised in the book and film Meet Me In The Bathroom.

“It’s funny that it’s now considered a ‘historical event’ and all that shit,” said Almqvist . “Meet Me In The Bathroom is basically a history book about shit I did when I was an adult! I think that’s cool, and it was cool when it happened.

The band have also discussed making their return with a new album 11 years after their last. ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ is set for release on August 11.