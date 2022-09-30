Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’

Arctic Monkeys were the latest musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band brought ‘Body Paint’ – the latest preview of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’.

The band’s Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York to play an intimate “phone-free” concert at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Alex Turner and co’s live rendition elevates all the glitzy, slow-burning slickness of the studio version – which arrived on Thursday (September 29), following lead single ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ in August. Watch below:

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘Body Paint’, NME described the second preview of ‘The Car’ as “an ambitious, swaggering rock ballad” that proves “the band have no issue creating something otherworldly, even when the subject matter is far closer to earth.”

‘The Car’, which will follow on from the band’s 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, is set to arrive on October 21 via Domino. During the band’s first interview about the new record, Turner told the Big Issue that Arctic Monkeys had come “back to earth” on the album. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table,” he said.

In May of next year, Arctic Monkeys will embark on a massive stadium tour of the UK and Ireland, with shows in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield, Swansea, Southampton, London, Dublin and Glasgow. Tickets will go on sale here this morning (September 30) at 9am BST.