Arctic Monkeys share captivating music video for ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’

Arctic Monkeys have released a new music video for ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, taken off their latest album, ‘The Car’.

The video, released on March 6, starts off with Alex Turner and co. rehearsing backstage before a concert and shots of Turner shooting promotional material for the ‘The Car’. The video then transitions to feature footage of the song performed live.

‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ marks the fourth music video to be released from ‘The Car’ following ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’.

Prior to the release of ‘The Car’ and ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, Turner revealed in an interview that the track was reminiscent of their hit 2013 album ‘AM’. “That [song] does remind me a little bit of some of the desert-ier side of the ‘AM’ record from 2013. It feels like there’s still a bit of that dust in there,” he explained.

Turner went on to say that ‘Sculptures…’ came about after guitarist Jamie Cook “got a Moog synthesiser and put a drum machine through it, and made that sound”.

Arctic Monkeys released their seventh album ‘The Car’ in October. The record received a five-star review from NME‘s Thomas Smith, who called the album “almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”, adding, “Arctic Monkeys stand alone like the abandoned saloon on the rooftop: the last – and greatest – band of their generation still operating at their highest level.”

The album would also go on to be crowned NME‘s Album Of The Year, making it the third time that the band have won the title, after receiving it for their 2006 debut ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ and 2013’s ‘AM’, the latter of which was also named NME’s Album of the Decade.