Watch Ariana Grande perform two new ‘Eternal Sunshine’ songs on ‘SNL’

Ariana Grande has performed two new ‘Eternal Sunshine‘ songs for the first time on Saturday Night Live – watch them below.

Grande appeared last night (March 9) as the musical guest, completely surrounded by huge LED screens on the tiny Studio 8H stage. There, she sang two tracks off her recent album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which she released last Friday (March 8).

First, she performed ‘Imperfect For You’, introduced by her mother Joan. In a stage completely covered by grass and a backdrop of a wheat field, Grande sang the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ ballad, ending the song with fireflies dancing in the background.

Then, she took to the stage for the final time that night to sing ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’. Showing a snippet of her recent music video for the track starring Evan Peters, Grande performed the song in what appeared to be the living room of a house, before revealing some spectacular nature-inspired visuals. Watch the two performances below:

In NME‘s four-star review of Grande’s album, we called it “the most sophisticated project yet from a preternaturally talented vocalist who keeps getting better. Whatever you take away from it, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ definitely isn’t an album you’ll want to wipe from memory.”

Grande has previously expressed interest in touring ‘Eternal Sunshine’, but also stipulated that plans are currently “TBD”.

In other news, Grande has asked fans to stop sending hate to people they believe ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is about, saying: “Anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music).”

“I ask that you please do not,” she added. “It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”