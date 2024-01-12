Watch Ariana Grande take on her biggest critics in new ‘yes, and?’ video

Ariana Grande has returned with the new single ‘yes, and?’, dropping a music video that sees her convert some of her critics. Check it out below.

The new track arrived earlier today (January 12), and sees Grande addressing her personal life over a house-inspired instrumental that channels Madonna‘s ‘Vogue’.

She first announced details of the track last weekend, and confirmed that it would be the lead song from her forthcoming seventh album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Now, the pop star has also dropped a new music video for the long-awaited single, which shows her facing her doubters and winning them over one by one.

Bringing them into a room a group at a time, Grande gives each a live performance of the new track, emerging out of the rubble of broken statues and performing some defiant choreography with her backing dancers.

“Now, I’m so done with caring/ What you think, no, I won’t hide/ Underneath your own projections/ Or change my most authentic life,” she sings.

Recorded in New York City, ‘yes, and?’ was written and produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The lyrics in the song also take aim at those who criticised the singer for growing as an artist and not being tied to her early roots. “Be your own fucking best friend,” she sings in the chorus, before later calling on listeners to overcome their “dark situation” and “just turn on your light“.

In a four-star review of the single, NME described it as “a compact and clever clapback with the energy of the nail-painting emoji”.

“For an artist that has previously been criticised for poor enunciation, her vocal is surprisingly restrained – not a single “yuh” or whistle note to be found, she’ll have you know,” it read. “It also elevates Grande’s production style, which she has honed alongside longtime collaborator Max Martin, from trap beat-obsessed and transcendent to something more intriguing, leaning towards deep house: a melodic discourse that responds to a rumour mill in overdrive.”

Elsewhere, Grande recently signalled her upcoming new album by sending notes and red lipsticks to fans and hinting that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh contributed to the project. He has previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘Breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.

Further details about the new LP remain scarce, however, the new project will arrive as part of a new management deal, as last summer she parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun, following a 10-year working relationship.