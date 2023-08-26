Watch Arlo Parks join Holly Humberstone for a duet at Reading Festival 2023

Holly Humberstone brought out Arlo Parks during her Reading Festival 2023 set today (August 26). Watch a clip of the moment below.

The pair performed a surprise duet of Humberstone’s ‘Room Service’, a track from her upcoming debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black‘ which is set for release on October 13.

Recently speaking of the slow strumming track, Humberstone said that she wrote it “a little while ago when I’d just started touring full time” adding that she’d found herself stressed out at the time even while having fun.

Advertisement

“I was really missing home and my friends,” she said. “I felt like I was watching them live out their lives from a phone screen, like I was being left behind.”

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Tjay played a surprise Leeds set earlier today, after arriving too late for his performance yesterday. The American rapper was due on the Main Stage West yesterday (August 25) between 4.35PM – 5.10PM, but the festival has put out a statement on screens to say they were unsure of his whereabouts. “Unfortunately, Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon,” the message read.

Today, however, the rapper made up for it with a midday set. “Reading set times for Lil Tjay remain the same,” the twin festival’s official X/Twitter account wrote of his upcoming appearance on the sister site.

Elsewhere at Reading Festival last night (August 25), headliner Sam Fender charmed the audience with a performance worthy of a five-star rating from NME. NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote of the performance: “Fender, an artist dealing solely in reality and singing straight to the heart to the young crowd with the world at their feet, makes that seem all the more possible. He’s a mirror to this audience, and that’s why belongs on this stage more than anyone.”

Reading is headlined tonight by The 1975 and The Killers, while Leeds will see performances from Sam Fender and Foals.

Advertisement

Visit here for the latest NME news, reviews, interviews, photos and more action from Reading & Leeds 2023.