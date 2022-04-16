Watch Arlo Parks join Phoebe Bridgers for a pair of songs at Coachella

Phoebe Bridgers performed at Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Arlo Parks for a couple of tracks at the end of her set – see footage below.

Bridgers took to the Outdoor Theatre stage ahead of Louis The Child and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard for a 12-track set that included her hits ‘Kyoto’ and ‘Punisher ‘.

Her set also included a performance of the recently released ‘Sidelines’, taken from the upcoming TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

Advertisement

Towards the end of her performance, Bridgers brought out Arlo Parks – who will perform her own set at Coachella later today (April 16) – to collaborate with her on ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’ – both taken from Bridgers’ second album, ‘Punisher’.

Check out their duets alongside other highlights of the performance and a full setlist, below.

Phoebe brought out Arlo Parks to sing graceland too!! #Phoebechella pic.twitter.com/6IfFvIGHof — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

Another video of phoebe performing Kyoto #phoebechella pic.twitter.com/LnUXOaX4XO — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks on stage at Coachella together #Phoebechella pic.twitter.com/WYICHAg5XV — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

Phoebe live at coachella via Youtube Live #Phoebechella pic.twitter.com/bsO13a20v3 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers played:

‘Motion Sickness’

‘DVD Menu’

‘Garden Song’

‘Kyoto’

‘Punisher’

‘Scott Street’

‘Chinese Satellite’

‘Moon Song’

‘ICU’

‘Sidelines’

‘Graceland Too’ (with Arlo Parks)

‘I Know the End’ (with Arlo Parks)

Elsewhere on Friday at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Harry Styles headlined the night and was joined on stage by Shania Twain, who performed her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

During his 18-song set, Styles gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Carly Rae Jepsen also debuted a brand new track called ‘Western Wind’, which she had been teasing for the past few weeks; Justin Bieber teamed up with Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Peaches’.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run The Jewels.

The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.