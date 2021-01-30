Watch Arlo Parks make her US TV debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Arlo Parks has celebrated the release of her debut album by making her US television debut – watch her perform ‘Hurt’ on Kimmel below.

The singer released ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ yesterday (January 29), and for the TV performance she played the recent single surrounded by lampshades.

“‘Hurt’ surrounds the possibility of healing from pain and the temporary nature of suffering,” Parks said the track upon its release last. “It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.”

Advertisement

Watch her perform it on television below.

Earlier this week (January 27), Parks released the final preview of ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ in the form of ‘Hope’, which follows on from her previous singles ‘Caroline’, ‘Green Eyes’ and ‘Black Dog’ as well as ‘Hurt’.

Giving the debut album a five-star review, NME wrote: “Arlo Parks may be the voice of Gen Z, but there’s no doubt that this is a universal collection of stories that’ll provide solace for listeners of all ages and backgrounds for decades to come.”

In line with sharing her debut album, the singer also released Tonight With Arlo Parks yesterday, a TV special which has been described as a “‘Variety Hour Special’ emulating the spirit of classic, artist-fronted TV formats from the 60s and 70s, yet revamped and reimagined for the 20s”.

Advertisement

It follows another recent TV show from the singer, called A Popstar In A Pandemic. An NME review of the short documentary called it a “touching and otherwise revealing film” that “tells a story of defiance and hope – and how an extraordinary young talent thrived in a year like no other”.