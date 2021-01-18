Watch Arlo Parks perform a dreamy cover of The xx’s ‘VCR’

Arlo Parks has shared a stripped-back cover of ‘VCR’, originally released in 2010 by The xx.

The 20-year-old breakthrough artist took to Twitter yesterday (January 17), announcing plans to start sharing more of the songs getting her through Britain’s current lockdown. First up on her self-coined “lo-fi lounge” series, lockdown edition, is ‘VCR’.

“The xx’s first album has this specific sense of sweetness and simple romance,” Parks tweeted out. “VCR is one of my favourite songs atm it makes me feel free somehow.” Watch the cover below.

Arlo Parks has spent the past year sharing covers under the series title Lo-Fi Lounge, ranging from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo to Solange and Frank Ocean. The full playlist can be found on Parks’ YouTube channel.

A ‘best of’ compilation CD is set to be featured exclusively alongside merch bundles for her forthcoming debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

Speaking of ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, she said “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

The record is set to feature Parks’ momentous tracks ‘Black Dog’, ‘Hurt’, ‘Green Eyes’ and recent release, ‘Caroline’.

Arlo Parks featured in The NME 100 last year, a collection of rising stars set to change the musical landscape of the following year. Read Parks’ 2020 recap – alongside fellow breakthroughs Billie Eilish, Girl In Red, Dua Lipa and more here.