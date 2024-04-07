Watch Arlo Parks perform ‘Devotion’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Arlo Parks appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (April 6), where she performed ‘Devotion’ – check it out below.

READ MORE: Arlo Parks on her surprise Reading Holly Humberstone collab and love of Arctic Monkeys

The singer has just wrapped up a tour of North America and while she was in the States, she stopped by to perform the final single from her second album ‘My Soft Machine’.

“‘Devotion’ to me is a song about feeling so in love it’s almost like being ripped apart, there’s an intensity, a wildness and a tenderness,” Parks previously said of the track in a statement, adding the track “draws from the bands that made me fall in love with music from Deftones to Yo La Tengo to Smashing Pumpkins to My Bloody Valentine.”

Check out the performance below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Parks also said she had co-written the track ‘Ya Ya’ from Beyoncé’s new album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

“Being a part of this rich, culture shifting record truly feels like a dream come true…thank you Mariel for the trust, @Beyonce,” Parks wrote on X/Twitter. “You are truly a FORCE – this is SPECIAL.”

Recommended

Parks is set to play this year’s edition of All Things Go festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington, D.C. She recently released the music video for her track ‘Purple Phase’, which was filmed earlier this year while she toured Japan.

Her second studio album, ‘My Soft Machine’, was released earlier this year. In a three-star review of the LP, NME called it a “subtle step forward” adding: “It’s often not how Parks says it, but the depth of emotion and meaning of the words that tumble out of her; ‘My Soft Machine’ leaves no doubts of her talent as a songwriter, or the deftness of her phrases and structures.”

Elsewhere, she joined Holly Humberstone on stage at Reading Festival and performed a surprise duet of Humberstone’s ‘Room Service’.