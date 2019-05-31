Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger make his rap debut as he lays down some bars on new song about his life

'Pump It Up – The Motivation Song' hears the actor get busy on the M-I-C.

Arnold Schwarzenegger can now add ‘rapper’ to his resume as the actor has made his rap debut on a new song about his rise from bodybuilder to Hollywood heavyweight.

Teaming up with Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier, the former governor of California features on new track ‘Pump It Up – The Motivation Song’, where all the lyrics reference the star and all of his accomplishments, including his roles in The Terminator and Conan the Barbarian.

While Gabalier takes lead on the song, midway through the track, Schwarzenegger breaks into rap: “Hey, I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully/ Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be/ Not what, but who – ff you believe success will come to you/ Work like hell, trust yourself, and all your dreams come true.”

Later on the track, he continues: “Break some rules, knock the wall, don’t be afraid to fail/ You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain/ I don’t want to hear it cannot be done, always give something back/ My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I’ll be back.”

Watch the video for ‘Pump It Up – The Motivation Song’ below:

Two weeks ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked while attending a sporting event in South Africa.

The actor and former Governor of California was being filmed by someone while he was taking photographs with fans at the edge of a sports court when a person drop-kicked him in the back.