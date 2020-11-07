Crowds outside the White House in Washington, DC are playing The Village People‘s ‘YMCA’ to troll Donald Trump.

The US President was beaten by Democratic nominee Joe Biden today (November 7) after the 2020 US election was finally called after four days.

Trump famously closed his campaign rallies earlier this year by playing ‘YMCA’, with The Village People then ordering the President to stop using their music. In a statement posted to Facebook, band leader Victor Willis said he was forced to act after Trump seemingly threatened to shoot Black Lives Matter protestors in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

“I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man’,” Willis wrote. “Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

Now, crowds outside the Presidential residence are trolling Trump by blasting the song out of speakers. Watch footage below.

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

The YMCA is happening outside WH too pic.twitter.com/tHC9kaEOC2 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 7, 2020

Across America, Joe Biden supporters are celebrating in the streets following news of his victory in the election.

In New York’s Washington Square Park, crowds sang John Lennon hit ‘Imagine’, while across the river in Brooklyn, director Spike Lee has led celebrations after Biden’s win. Lee was captured drinking and spraying champagne over a crowd as celebrations began.

Advertisement

After the election result remained up in the air across this week since Tuesday’s (November 3) election, a victory in the state of Pennsylvania this afternoon gave Biden the 270 electoral college votes he needed to take the White House.

In a short statement posted to Twitter, Biden promised to serve all Americans regardless of their political affiliations. “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” he wrote.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”