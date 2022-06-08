Watch as fan joins The Killers on drums during Falkirk show

The Killers were joined by a fan on drums at their Falkirk show last night (June 7) – see footage below.

As is customary at many of the band’s gigs, a fan was picked from the crowd to sit behind Ronnie Vannucci’s drum kit to perform ‘For Reasons Unknown’.

As he told BBC News, 28-year-old Kyle Grieve – who drums for local Edinburgh band Retro Video Club – was at both of the gigs in Falkirk, on Monday (June 6) and Tuesday. At the first show, he held up a sign asking to play drums with the band. During the show, frontman Brandon Flowers pointed out the sign and said: “If you want to play on this stage, you have to mean business.”

On the second night, Grieve returned with a sign simply reading: “Tonight I mean business,” to which Flowers said: “Let him come up.”

Watch Grieve’s performance behind the drums for The Killers below.

Reflecting on the opportunity, which he called a “dream come true,” Grieve told the BBC: “It’s all I ever wanted to do. The Killers were my biggest influence, it’s because of them I took up the drums.

“On Tuesday morning I had another wee practice at their songs, but I knew them all anyway. When he [Flowers] invited me up on stage, my stomach sunk, I was just thinking ‘Is this happening?'”

Grieve added: “He was shouting into the crowd asking me if I was Scottish and if I actually played. I never expected I’d end up on stage.

“It’s a dream come true, I’m a massive fan, I don’t even remember playing and I’ve hardly slept, it was so amazing.”

The Killers are currently midway through a huge 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour behind recent albums ‘Pressure Machine’ and ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

The tour wraps up this month with gigs in Norwich, Manchester and Dublin. See the remaining dates below, and find any remaining tickets for the tour here. Support will come from Blossoms (dates marked **) and Sam Fender (^^).

JUNE 2022

9 – Norwich, Carrow Road**

11 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford**

14 – Dublin, Malahide Castle^^

15 – Dublin, Malahide Castle^^

Reviewing the band’s London gigs at the Emirates Stadium, NME wrote: “It’s hard to say that any one act has been hard-done by during the pandemic’s touring pause, but few, aside from Taylor Swift, used the pause so well to their advantage.

“The Killers return wiser, smarter and with a pair of albums that show the full breadth of their capabilities. The returning tour will go down as one of their finest and most rewarding ever.”