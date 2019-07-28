Watch as Slowthai joins IDLES during their Kendal Calling close out set

"Always be yourself, unless you can be Slowthai... then always be Slowthai"

IDLES were joined on stage by Slowthai last night (July 27) during their performance at Kendal Calling.

On a Saturday lineup that included Manic Street Preachers, Doves, Tim Burgess, Dream Wife, Average Sex and Gerry Cinnamon, the Bristol punk band closed out the Cumbria festival’s Calling Out stage by bringing out fellow Mercury Prize 2019 nominee Slowthai.

Coming after Slowthai’s own performance on the same stage earlier in the evening, the Northampton rapper joined Joe Talbot and co. at the end of their set. But before Slowthai even touched the stage, Talbot said to the crowd: “Always be yourself, unless you can be Slowthai… then always be Slowthai.” After making the statement, the band launched into a performance of ‘Television’, taken from their Mercury Prize nominated album, ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’.

Watch some clips from their set below:

Meanwhile, the nominees for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize have been announced and includes both Slowthai and IDLES.

The 2019 ceremony will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on September 19, and will be broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music. Last year’s winners were Wolf Alice for their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’.

In other news, IDLES have announced details of their biggest UK tour to date – including a huge show at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

The Bristol band, who released their second album ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance‘ in 2018, will hit the road in December.