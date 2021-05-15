Watch Ashnikko and Princess Nokia’s hyper-modern video for ‘Slumber Party’

Ashnikko has shared a vibrant new video for her recent Princess Nokia collaboration ‘Slumber Party’ – watch it below.

The track first appeared on the pop star’s ‘Demidevil’ mixtape, which came out back in January.

The new video, directed by Charlotte Rutherford, is set in a hyper-modern fantasy world. In a statement, Ashnikko said that ‘Slumber Party’ is “a sexy song I wrote about a girl I had a crush on. It seems to be a recurring theme that I always fall for girls who are dating someone else.”

Watch the new video below.

Ashnikko is set to take her ‘Demidevil’ mixtape out on tour across the UK and Ireland at the end of this year.

The announcement of the tour, which features a London date at the Kentish Town Forum, comes days after her live-streamed show in LA, which NME hailed for delivering “empowerment anthems performed inside pop’s brightest imagination”.

Reviewing ‘Demidevil’ upon its release at the start of the year, NME wrote: “A debut album proper in all but name, in fact, ‘Demidevil’ shows that Ashnikko’s far more than a two-trend wonder – with a tank full of intriguing bangers that evade living under Daisy’s formidable shadow.”

Princess Nokia, meanwhile, recently shared new single ‘It’s Not My Fault’, and appeared on the cover of NME around its release.