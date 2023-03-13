Watch Ashnikko’s dystopian music video for ‘Worms’

Ashnikko has released a futuristic environmentally-conscious music video for ‘Worms’ taken from her highly-anticipated debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’.

Directed by Ramen Djafari, the music video is “an artistic commentary” on two prevalent issues; the climate crisis and the advancement of technology. Also inspired by the popular dystopian action film Mad Max, we see Ashnikko become part robot to fight off the titular robotic Weedkiller enemies.

“I wanted to create a vast world that stretches way beyond the bounds of this one music video,” Djafari said. “It was important to me to bring the world around this album to life, with a richness that reflects the depth of the music and lyrics.”

Djafari added that collaborating with visual artist Vasso Vu and Ashnikko “was a truly precious collaboration”.

“They supported and trusted my personal interpretation of the universe they created together,” he said. “I feel like this video barely scratches the surface of what I would love to create together with Ashnikko.”

In a recent chat on the 2023 BRIT Awards’ red carpet, Ashnikko spoke to NME, but when asked about the new album, she said she’s “not allowed to talk about it”.

Ashnikko will be releasing her debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ via Parlophone Records on June 2.

The genre-blending pop star will embark on her debut Australasian tour next month, before her ‘WEEDKILLER’ UK headline tour kicks off September 2023.