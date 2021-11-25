Watch Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker perform ‘Bite Me’ on ‘Fallon’

Avril Lavigne has performed her new single ‘Bite Me’ on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

For the appearance on Wednesday (November 24), she brought along collaborator Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer co-produced the track, along with John Feldmann and Mod Sun.

‘Bite Me’ is also Lavigne’s first single since she signed to Barker’s label DTA Records. Watch their Fallon performance from a graffiti-filled set below.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Lavigne unveiled the music video for ‘Bite Me’. It shows her, Barker and a weapon-wielding group men as they pay a visit to one of Lavigne’s exes.

In July, Lavigne and Barker performed with Willow Smith on the song ‘Grow’ from her latest album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’.

Lavigne also has her seventh studio album on the way, which sees the musician return to her pop-punk roots first shown in 2002’s ‘Let Go’. The upcoming album will be her first since 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’.

Last year, she was also seen recording new music with Machine Gun Kelly, which has yet to surface.

Advertisement

Lavigne is set to tour the UK and Europe in 2022, which including three nights at the O2 Academy Brixton in London as well as a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.