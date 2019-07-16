Watch Avril Lavigne’s ‘I Fell in Love with the Devil’ music video

Traded sk8er bois for Satan

Avril Lavigne has unleashed a gothic music video for ‘I Fell in Love with the Devil’, the latest single off her new album, ‘Head Above Water’.

Directed by Elliott Lester, the gloomy clip sees the singer in an array of dramatic gowns as she wanders alone through a graveyard in the forest. Lavigne encounters a mysterious man – presumably the Devil himself – and falls in love, but she ends up running away from him. You can watch the music video below.

Despite what some religious critics are saying, Lavigne explained that the song – which she penned herself – is a depiction of toxic relationships. “I wrote ‘I Fell in Love with the Devil’ as a constant reminder to myself that some of the darkest people in this world can be disguised as angels,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Please allow my song to be your reminder to not let someone else’s demons take you down. I am now going to break this fucking cycle, bury all the toxic relationships and things people have done to me in the past, present and future.”

Lavigne released her sixth studio album ‘Head Above Water’ in February this year. The LP, which includes the Nicki Minaj-assisted track ‘Dumb Blonde’, marked the singer’s return to music since her 2013 eponymous fifth album. In a three-star review of ‘Head Above Water’, NME wrote that the record “isn’t her most banging album, but it is a deeply honest one that sounds a lot like growing up gracefully”.