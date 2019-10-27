Watch Avril Lavigne and Halsey team up to perform ‘Girlfriend’ live in LA

In a second you'll be wrapped around their fingers

Avril Lavigne and Halsey have collaborated for a live performance of Lavigne’s track ‘Girlfriend’ in Los Angeles.

Halsey hosted her annual LA party on Friday night (October 25), with the theme of this year’s event being 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s rock stars. Lavigne was in attendance, later joining Halsey on stage to perform her pop-punk single ‘Girlfriend’. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Lavigne, who took a break from her first tour in five years in order to attend the Halloween party, dressed up as Madonna for the occasion. Halsey came as Marilyn Manson, showcasing the costume on her Instagram account.

Last week (October 16) Halsey spoke out after receiving homophobic messages and death threats after she performed with a female dancer on The Voice in 2018.

The singer, who has also been open about her bisexuality, made headlines with her groundbreaking performance alongside dancer Jade Chynoweth on the talent show’s finale last year. Having hit back at the homophobic backlash at the time, she has since opened up about threats she received.

“People were going, ‘What is this lesbian garbage on my TV?’” Halsey told The Times. “My phone number leaked, my email leaked. People were texting me things like, ‘I’m going to rape you straight.’ Heinous stuff.” Watch the video for her new single ‘Graveyard’ below.

Avril Lavigne will play two dates at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo in support of her sixth album ‘Head Above Water’ – which arrived in February 2019. See full dates below:

MARCH 2020

16, Fabrique, Milan, Italy, Fabrique

18, Forest National, Brussels

19, Stadthalle Offenbach, Offenbach

20, AFAS Live, Amsterdam,

22, Gasometer, Vienna,

23, Volkhaus, Zurich

26, L’Olympia, Paris

28, Columbiahalle, Berlin

29, Palladium, Cologne

30, Zenith, Munich

APRIL 2020

1, o2 Academy Brixton, London

2, O2 Apollo, Manchester