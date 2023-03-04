Watch Avril Lavigne join Yungblud on stage to perform ‘I’m A Mess’

Avril Lavigne made a surprise appearance at Yungblud’s headline show in Paris last night (March 3) where the pair performed ‘I’m A Mess’ – check out fan-shot footage below.

Yungblud’s World Tour in support of his recent self-titled third album reached France last night, with Yungblud playing a show at Le Zénith in Paris.

Towards the end of the gig, he was joined onstage by Avril Lavigne to perform their collaborative track ‘I’m A Mess’.

Advertisement

The song originally featured on the deluxe version of Lavigne’s 2022 album ‘Love Sux’ but before last night, had never been performed live. Check out fan-shot footage of the team-up below.

Turns out Avril Lavigne did show up tonight at Yungblud’s gig, Paris just always wins and I never lose 😌 https://t.co/Yy6Glr1SRG pic.twitter.com/zDqCk7KVcA — Gaëlle (@gaellenses) March 3, 2023

WORST KEPT SECRET : AVRIL LAVIGNE GUEST AT YUNGBLUD PARIS SHOW pic.twitter.com/X8y8hJiGJt — celine (@WlLDERMlND) March 3, 2023

I just saw Avril Lavigne singing with Yungblud and you think I'm doing okay pic.twitter.com/lCFGrCUGlW — Laurine 🤍 (@SunrisewShawn) March 3, 2023

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud performing I'm A Mess together 🥺 #TTJFCAvrilLavigne pic.twitter.com/atPXa3vc6c — 💖 #TTJFCAVRILLAVIGNE 💗 (@wevoteavril) March 3, 2023

Advertisement

Speaking to Audacity last year about their “beautiful and wild” collaboration, Yungblud said that he’d been listening to Lavigne’s music his whole life.

“If I was going to do a song with Avril Lavigne, it was always going to be a song like [‘I’m A Mess’] because that’s how she touched me, right.”

“She touched my spirit through songs like ‘Complicated’ and ‘I’m With You.’ And I was always going to write something emotional with her.” He went on to say the track has “got weight and it’s got substance. that song means something.”

Before the show in Paris, Yungblud took to a local radio station to tease Lavigne’s appearance and said how their collab was “crazy, because I’ve been such an Avril fan my whole life. She just called me and said ‘let’s get in the studio’.”

Avril Lavigne is definitely performing I’m A Mess with YUNGBLUD at his Paris show tonight 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/1gwgekoPxo pic.twitter.com/Xi0kNFgcvw — Sandra Collins (@SandraH92239727) March 3, 2023

Taking to social media after the gig, Yungblud said: “Paris, thank you so much. I think that show was probably one of my favourites of the tour. I feel like France is such a home for me.”

Yungblud is set to return to the UK on June 10 for a one-off headline show at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Tickets are onsale now.

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne is set to kick-off her delayed UK headline tour in May. She’ll play one show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on May 6 before three shows in London – tickets are available here.