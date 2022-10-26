Watch Avril Lavigne let Yungblud give her a haircut

Avril Lavigne has shared a video on Instagram of Yungblud cutting her hair – watch below.
Both musicians posted the video, which shows Lavigne sitting on a toilet with Yungblud behind her. “I need a beer,” Lavigne says at the start of the video as Yungblud grabs a chunk of her hair.
“Are you ready? Are you nervous?” He then asks, before cutting her hair. Though it appears to be her extensions and not her actual hair that he’s cutting, Lavigne exclaims “Oh my god, bro!” as Yungblud continues to chop.
The accompanying caption “I’m A Mess” suggests that the pair may be hinting at an upcoming collaboration. Lavigne’s fiancée, the musician Mod Sun, commented on the post: “Haircut looks great! U did well @yungblud new song maybe?”
Yungblud released his self-titled third studio album last month. The chart-topping project was previewed by the singles ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’, ‘Tissues’ and ‘The Funeral’, and was described by NME as Yungblud’s “most confident, cohesive album yet” in a four-star review.
Last week, Yungblud shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars. The film is based on the Doncaster artist’s 2020 track of the same name, which appears on his second studio album ‘Weird!’.
Set in the north of England, the project is described as “a frank and funny short film of teenage self-discovery”, and stars Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney as lead character Charlie Acaster.
Elsewhere, Lavigne was joined by All Time Low for a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’ at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 23.
The singer teamed up with frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat towards the end of her set for a raucous rendition of the classic track.