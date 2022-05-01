Watch Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood perform Guns N’ Roses songs at Stagecoach Festival

Axl Rose stopped by this year’s Stagecoach Festival to perform a pair of Guns N’ Roses songs with Carrie Underwood – see footage below.

The 2022 edition of the country music festival began on Friday (April 29) at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club – the same venue as Coachella – and ends tonight (May 1).

During Underwood’s Saturday (April 30) headline slot, Rose joined the country singer to perform his band’s classic songs ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Paradise City’.

Underwood started by performing the opening verse and chorus of ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ with her band before introducing Rose. “Welcome to the greatest night of my life. Give it up for Axl Rose!” she told the crowd.

The pair then immediately launched into ‘Paradise City’. “You thought we were finished?” Underwood told the audience. See footage from their Stagecoach performance below.

Sweet Child O' Mine & Paradise City

Carrie Underwood with Axl Rose

at the Stagecoach Festival pic.twitter.com/DcXDWimhQl — Suicide Shift (@ss_info) May 1, 2022

Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood last night during her headlining set at Stagecoach to perform Guns N Roses' hits 'Paradise City' and 'Sweet Child O'Mine.' pic.twitter.com/jkpx7J1kZb — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) May 1, 2022

Watch Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose perform Sweet Child O' Mine together at Stagecoach!! Did you enjoy it?

Retweet if you did!! pic.twitter.com/s886GWxU51 — Metalhead Marv🇨🇦 (@MetalheadMarv) May 1, 2022

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life, give it up for Axl Rose!” – Carrie Underwood “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

Axl Rose & Carrie Underwood ao vivo no Stagecoach Country Music Festival em Indio, ontem a noite, 30/04/22. #stagecoach2022#carrieunderwood #axlrose #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/Fn5ImygVc3 — gunsnroses (eterno) (@gnreternobr) May 1, 2022

@stagecoach day 2 was a "Paradise City". Epic performance by @carrieunderwood with the legendary Axl Rose. This was by far her best set at Stagecoach. Such a great night. #Stagecoach2022 #ParadiseCity #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/UaH4T8HWtm — Ramil Sales (@Ramilds89) May 1, 2022

Underwood, a longtime GNR fan, told E! in 2015 that she really wanted to sing with Rose at some point in her life. “I’ve covered enough Guns N’ Roses stuff, and it was people like him who taught me how to sing,” she said.

“I look at people like him and Freddie Mercury, those people who were doing all these crazy runs. It was so different,” Underwood added.

In 2013, Underwood performed a cover of ‘Paradise City’ at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

Elsewhere during her Stagecoach set, Underwood dedicated her performance of ‘See You Again’ to Naomi Judd – one half of country duo The Judds – who died this weekend at the age of 76, her family confirmed.

Carrie Underwood’s headline Stagecoach setlist was as follows:

‘Last Name’

‘Undo It’

‘Cowboy Casanova’

‘Good Girl’

‘Denim & Rhinestones’

‘Wasted’

‘Church Bells’

‘Ghost Story’

‘Two Black Cadillacs’

‘Blown Away’

‘Crazy Angels’

‘Cry Pretty’

‘Jesus, Take The Wheel’/’How Great Thou Art’

‘See You Again’

‘If I Didn’t Love You’

‘Flat On The Floor’

‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ (with Axl Rose)

‘Paradise City’ (with Axl Rose)

‘Smoke Break’

‘Something In The Water’

ENCORE:

‘Before He Cheats’

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of Stagecoach has banned “divisive symbols” including Confederate flags.

A section on the festival’s rules page lists things that are prohibited from being brought into the event, including “Confederate flags and racially disparaging or other inappropriate imagery/public displays”.