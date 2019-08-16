Watch Babymetal’s special effects-filled new video for ‘Elevator Girl (English Version)’

The track will appear on the band's new album, 'Metal Galaxy'

Babymetal have shared a special effects-filled new video for the English version of their track ‘Elevator Girl’.

The song will feature on the Japanese band’s upcoming new album, ‘Metal Galaxy’, which is due for release on October 11.

Filmed at the band’s headline shows at Port Messe Nagoya in Japan last month (July 6/7), the video sees the trio performing live to a crowd of thousands. As the video progresses, laser effects create boxes around the band and static covers their image. Watch it below now.

Recently, the band confirmed what other songs will be joining ‘Elevator Girl’ on ‘Metal Galaxy’.

The full tracklist is as follows:



‘FUTURE METAL’

‘DA DA DANCE’ (feat. Tae Matsumoto)

‘Elevator Girl (English Version)’

‘Shanti Shanti Shanti’

‘Oh! MAJINAI’ (feat. Joakim Brodén)

‘Brand New Day’ (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage)

‘Night Night Burn!’

‘IN THE NAME OF’

‘Distortion’ (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

‘PA PA YA!!’ (feat. F HERO)

‘Kagerou’

‘Starlight’

‘Shine’

‘Arkadia’



Babymetal will bring the new record to the UK next year over the course of four dates. The group will play:

February 2020

19 – Glasgow, Barrowland

20 – Cardiff, Great Hall

22 – Manchester, Apollo (Buy tickets)

23 – London, Eventim Hammersmith Apollo (Buy tickets)

Speaking to NME after their appearance at Glastonbury this June, the band discussed ‘Metal Galaxy’. “For the next album, we’re facing a lot of new challenges,” Su-Metal said. “‘Elevator Girl’ represents me becoming an adult and the new metal that we have created. Our album is like a toybox with a different mixture of songs in there. ‘Elevator Girl’ is just one of those songs in the mix.”