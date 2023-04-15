Watch Bad Bunny bring out Post Malone at Coachella 2023

Bad Bunny brought out Post Malone, Jhay Cortez and Jowell & Randy for his history-making headline set on the first night of Coachella 2023 – see how it unfolded below.

Malone joined the Puerto Rican reggaeton star for an acoustic segment of the set, playing guitar for live airings of ‘La cancion’ and ‘Yonaguni’.

“Everybody having a good fucking time tonight, Coachella?” Malone said to greet the crowd. “This is the most fucking amazing thing in the world, man.”

Advertisement

However, this part of the set was beleaguered by technical difficulties, with Malone’s microphone cutting out and at points, his guitar was unable to be heard. While the technical problems were fixed, Bad Bunny lead the crowd in an a capella singalong.

Check out footage of the pair’s collaboration below.

“Yonaguni” Bad Bunny junto a Post Malone esta noche en #Coachella 🎤 pic.twitter.com/PKtNytH1Kp — Archive Bad Bunny (@ArchiveBenito) April 15, 2023

POST MALONE Y BAD BUNNY EN COACHELLA💕💕💕💕💕💕😁 pic.twitter.com/byypKH4rQW — Luciana (@lubartu) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny and Post Malone experience audio difficulties at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/UhxSe59MaS — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2023

Later on, Bad Bunny brought out Jhay Cortez for a rendition of their collaboration ‘Dákiti’, as well as versions of ‘Tarot’ and a cover of Cortez’s song ‘No me conoce’.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time they’ve teamed up to play their collaborations live – they previously played ‘Dákiti’ together at the 2021 Grammys.

Check out footage of their performances below:

Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez cantando “No Me Conoce Remix” en Coachella pic.twitter.com/dje8uhVJIi — J4vi (@j4vi_rw) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny junto a Jhay Cortez cantando “Tarot” esta noche en #Coachella 🎤 pic.twitter.com/zZtvXJ4e9i — Archive Bad Bunny (@ArchiveBenito) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny’s headline set makes him the first ever Latino artist, and the first Spanish-language artist, to top the bill at the festival.

Bad Bunny played:

‘Titi me pregunto’

‘Moscow Mule’

‘Efecto’

‘Neverita’

‘Si Veo a Tu Mama’

‘La Dificil’

‘La Santa’

‘Vete’

‘Otra noche en Miami’

‘Estamos Bien’

‘Si Estuviesemos Juntos’

‘Te Bote (Remix)’

‘I Like It’ (Cardi B cover)

‘El apagon’

‘Safaera’ (with Jowell & Randy)

‘Yo Perreo Sola’

‘Un coco’

‘La cancion’ (acoustic – with Post Malone)

‘Yonaguni’ (acoustic – with Post Malone)

‘Dákiti’ (with Jhay Cortez)

‘Tarot’ (with Jhay Cortez)

‘No me conoce’ (with Jhay Cortez)

‘Callaita’

‘Me porto bonito’

‘Despues de la playa’

The remaining days of Coachella 2023 will see Blackpink and Frank Ocean headline.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.