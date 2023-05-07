NewsMusic News

Watch Bad Bunny get slammed through a table during his first solo WWE match

He ultimately won against former tag team partner Damian Priest at 'Street Fight In San Juan'

By Ali Shutler
Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Bad Bunny took part in his first ever solo wrestling match last night (May 6), going up against Damien Priest during WWE’s Street Fight In San Juan.

The reggaeton star has been a frequent visitor to the world of WWE over the years, appearing during 2021’s Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble events. He returned to wrestling earlier this year, taking on Brock Lesnar, but last night he headlined his own solo match against former tag team partner Priest.

WWE’s Street Fight In San Juan took place in Bad Bunny’s own Puerto Rico. Because it was a “street fight” match, weapons were allowed throughout the fight, and other wrestlers could get involved.

As reported by Rolling Stone, members of the Latino World Order and the legendary Rey Mysterio came to the ring to assist Bunny while Priest was helped out by wrestlers including Finn Balor, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio.

During the event, Bunny was slammed through a table as the fight spilled out from the ring but he recovered and went on to beat Priest, finishing him off with his signature move “the Bunny Destroyer”.

Check out footage of the fight below:

Earlier this year, Bunny headlined Coachella Festival alongside Blackpink and Frank Ocean, who was replaced by Blink-182 for weekend two.

During his first, history-making set, Bad Bunny brought out Post Malone, Jhay Cortez and Jowell & Randy before making a guest appearance during Gorillaz set at the second weekend of the festival.

He also apologised to Harry Styles after “dissing” him with his onscreen visuals.

A message was displayed during Bad Bunny’s first headline set that read “goodnight benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagon,” but it was replaced by another that said “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3” for his second performance.

