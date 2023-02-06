Watch Bad Bunny open the 2023 Grammys

Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammys tonight (February 5) with a vibrant live performance.

The annual awards ceremony has returned to the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles tonight after being held in Las Vegas last year.

Bad Bunny kicked off proceedings with a rendition of two songs from his ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ album – ‘El apagón’ and ‘Después de la playa’.

For the performance, the artist was joined by a group of dancers as he weaved his way through the audience at the awards ceremony and onto the stage. Dancers took over the auditorium, some with oversized costume heads, while Bad Bunny conducted the performance from the front of the room.

Bad Bunny could make history later in the night. He is nominated for Album Of The Year for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, which could become the first Spanish-language album to win the award in Grammys history.

The 2023 Grammys are currently taking place in Los Angeles. Going into the event, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles led the nominations.

Performances will come from Styles, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, and more. A special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will also be held, featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, and many others.

The in memoriam segment, meanwhile, will be soundtracked by performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Migos’ Quavo. Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammys, marking his third consecutive year helming the event.

Earlier tonight, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.