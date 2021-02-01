Watch Bad Bunny perform ‘Booker T’ at WWE’s Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny has fulfilled a “childhood dream” of his, performing ‘Booker T’ at the 2021 WWE’s Royal Rumble.

Bad Bunny took to the event on January 31 to perform the track from his most recent album, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo‘, rapping and dancing around the real Booker T, wrestler-turned-commentator.

This performance mirrors what happens in the music video for ‘Booker T’, where Bad Bunny similarly raps around the silent and stoic WWE personality.

Speaking to Billboard earlier this month, Bad Bunny explained what this opportunity meant to him, saying it was a “childhood dream”.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny told the publication.

“I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, which dropped in November of last year, marked Bad Bunny’s second album released last year, following the release of Grammy-nominated ‘YHLQMDLG‘ in February.

2020 also saw Bad Bunny release compilation album ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir‘, which featured previously unreleased tracks or tracks that had been recorded during the rapper’s time in quarantine.

Outside of music, the Puerto Rican rapper is set to make his acting debut with his recent casting in two forthcoming films, American Sole alongside Pete Davidson and Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and Michael Shannon.