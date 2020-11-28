Watch Bad Bunny perform ‘Yo Visto Así’ from home for ‘Fallon’

Bad Bunny appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to perform ‘Yo Visto Así’ from his new album.

He performed the single from home for Thursday night’s episode (November 26), a day before releasing his fifth studio record ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’.

Bad Bunny appeared as a one-man band in the footage, taking on the role of drummer, guitarist and rapper.

Check out his at-home rendition of ‘Yo Visto Así’ below:

It’s been a busy year for the rapper, who has released three surprise albums in 2020. He started with ‘YHLQMDLG’ in February, which earned him a recent Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album. He’s also been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his appearance on J Balvin’s ‘Un Dia (One Day)’, along with Dua Lipa and Tainy.

This was followed by ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’ in May, a compilation album comprised of unreleased tracks from old records and songs recorded in quarantine.

His latest release, ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’, arrived on Friday (November 27) along with a film clip for lead single ‘Yo Visto Así’.

Bad Bunny was meant to perform at the American Music Awards earlier in the week but was forced to cancel after testing positive for coronavirus. He was set to debut another cut from his new album ‘Dákiti’ live for the first time, alongside Jhay Cortez.