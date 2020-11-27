Watch Bad Bunny’s star-studded new video for ‘Yo Visto Así’

Bad Bunny has released new album ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ today (November 27), after announcing it just yesterday.

The 16-track collection features collaborations with Rosalía, Jhay Cortez and Abra, and arrives alongside a star-studded video for album track ‘Yo Visto Así’.

The Stillz-directed clip features a host of cameos, including Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara, Karol G and more. Watch that below:

‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ (Spanish for “the last tour of the world”) is Bad Bunny’s third full-length release of 2020.

The Puerto Rican rapper released second studio album ‘YHLQMDLG’ in February – recently receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album as a result.

He’s also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his work on J Balvin’s ‘Un Dia (One Day)’, which also features Dua Lipa and Tainy.

In May, Bad Bunny surprise-released compilation album ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’, which is comprised of unreleased tracks that didn’t appear on ‘YHLQMDLG’ or 2018 debut ‘X 100pre’. The album also features tracks recorded in the early stages of quarantine.

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny was forced to cancel a performance at the American Music Awards after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper had been scheduled to perform ‘Dákiti’ – his ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ collaboration with Jhay Cortez – live for the first time.